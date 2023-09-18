West Senior High ranked ‘Best Iowa High School’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - West Senior High School in Iowa City has been ranked as the best high school in Iowa in a new report.

Schools were rated nationally and statewide based on how they performed compared to 17,680 nationally ranked schools and 317 schools ranked in Iowa. West Senior was ranked first in Iowa in the proportions of 12th graders who took and passed at least one AP or IB exam.

Schools were ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college. The rating for each school was broken down as follows:

College Readiness 30%

The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking.



State Assessment Proficiency 20%

Aggregated scores on state assessments that students may be required to pass for graduation.



State Assessment Performance 20%

How aggregated scores on state assessments compare with U.S. News’ expectations given the proportions of students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households.



Underserved Student Performance 10%

Scores on state assessments aggregated just among students who are Black, Hispanic and from low-income households. These scores are compared with what is typical in the state for non-undeserved students, with parity or higher being the goal.



College Curriculum Breadth 10%

The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on AP and IB exams in multiple areas. More exams are valued more than fewer exams up to a maximum of four. Earning a qualifying score on an exam is worth three times more than taking.



Graduation Rate 10%

The proportion of entering ninth graders who graduated four academic years later.

West Senior was ranked 398th compared to other schools nationwide.

Rounding out the top schools in Iowa are Decorah High School, Van Meter Jr-Sr High School, Pleasant Valley High School, and Williamsburg Jr-Sr High School. You can find the full listing and breakdown of the schools both statewide and nationally here.

