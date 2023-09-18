Show You Care
Vigil held honoring Algona police officer killed in line of duty

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Sunday night, the community of Algona held a vigil remembering Officer Kevin Cram - who officials say died Wednesday night when a man wanted on an outstanding warrant shot him.

Dozens came to honor Officer Cram, dressing in blue, wearing blue ribbons and holding blue glow sticks. The vigil’s speakers included the Mayor of Algona, who reminded everyone who they came to honor, and how his life should not be forgotten.

Public funeral services for Officer Cram have been set for this week.

A public visitation will be on Tuesday September 19, 2023 from 4 pm to 8 pm, at the Ed & Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center. A memorial fund for the family has been established at Iowa State Bank at 5 East Call Street in Algona.

Another service for Officer Kevin Cram will be held Wednesday September 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM, at the Ed & Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center (Algona Community school) 600 South Hale Street Algona, Iowa.

