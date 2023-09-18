Show You Care
Three former Hawkeyes plead guilty to lesser charge in gambling investigation

Three former Hawkeye football players are pleading guilty to underage gambling.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Three former Hawkeye football players are pleading guilty to underage gambling.

They are among more than a dozen former or current players charged in a state-wide investigation into sports betting.

Jack Johnson and Arland Bruce IV are former wide receivers.

Reggie Bracy is a former defensive back.

All three were originally charged with aggravated misdemeanors over records tampering.

Under the plea agreements, they pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of placing bets while under 21, which is a simple misdemeanor.

Prosecutors have recommended a $645 fine.

