Rain chances return overnight into tomorrow, another round expected this weekend

We’re beginning the workweek on a quiet note today and with generally pleasant conditions.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We're beginning the workweek on a quiet note today and with generally pleasant conditions.

Temperatures this week will top out in the 70s and 80s and a few rain chances sneak in too. One of those chances comes tonight. Clouds will increase later today with showers and a few thunderstorms developing tonight. Scattered showers and storms could develop as early as 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. across parts of the area, likely expanding a bit more after Midnight. The area most likely to see this appears to fall between Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 20, though just about anywhere could see some activity. Storms could linger into the morning commute on Tuesday, though they appear likely to diminish by mid to late morning across most of the area. Severe weather is unlikely during this time period.

Scattered showers form overnight and will still be around early Tuesday. Check the latest radar and Pinpoint Futurecast on the First Alert Weather App.(KCRG)

Rainfall totals in this round could be measured between 0.25″ and 0.50″, with locally higher amounts for those lucky enough to see repeated thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals around a quarter inch are possible for many by the time rain wraps up Tuesday. Some storms could produce locally higher totals.(KCRG)

Wednesday and Thursday look relatively quiet, with mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. A little bit more humidity will be present, though it shouldn’t be overwhelmingly muggy.

More rain chances return by Friday into early next week, with Saturday carrying the highest risk for showers and storms at this time. There will be dry times during this stretch, but with a storm system moving slowly across the area, the chance hangs around for quite a while. When things are all said and done, much of the state could get some beneficial rainfall of an inch or more.

Temperatures will be in the mid 70s by the weekend, falling slightly into the low 70s for many by early next week. With more moisture around, overnight lows will likely fall into the upper 50s or lower 60s by the middle of this week through the end of the 9-day forecast.

