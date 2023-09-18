Police arrest suspect who approached students on Iowa City trail

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have arrested a 29-year-old man who is accused of making sexually explicit comments to minors.

Officials say the incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 13th, 2023. A 13 and 14-year-old were walking the Court Hill Trail through Court Hill Park when a man followed them to the entrance of Memory Gardens Cemetery. He then approached them and made sexually explicit comments towards them. A victim told police that they had also encountered the man earlier in the week.

Police reviewed video footage which showed the man in question following one of the victims before making the comments and running off into the trees.

On September 18th, officials located the man walking on Court Hill Park Trail wearing the identical outfit he wore during the incident. He was identified as Brayton Reynolds of Iowa City. One of the victims reportedly confirmed Reynolds as the man who made the comments.

Reynolds was charged with:

Three counts of Enticing a Minor Under 16 - Sexual Purpose

Three counts of First-Degree Harassment

One count of Possession of a Controlled Substance

