Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pleasant start to the week, storm chances increase tonight

A pleasant day leads into a good chance for showers and storms later this evening into tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An extension of this weekend’s excellent weather is likely for the first day of the work and school week, though more active weather is still ahead.

A few areas of patchy fog are possible this morning, in the typical favored spots like low-lying areas and river valleys. This should generally diminish after sunrise, leading into a mostly sunny day. Highs reach the mid 70s to low 80s, with the coolest temperatures in the northeast. Winds will be out of the south, which is a shift compared to Sunday’s northerly breezes.

Clouds increase later today, and thicken up by the evening. Scattered showers and storms could develop as early as 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. across parts of the area, likely expanding a bit more after Midnight. The area most likely to see this appears to fall between Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 20, though just about anywhere could see some activity. Storms could linger into the morning commute on Tuesday, though they appear likely to diminish by mid to late morning across most of the area. Severe weather is unlikely during this time period.

Rainfall totals in this round could be measured between 0.25″ and 0.50″, with locally higher amounts for those lucky enough to see repeated thunderstorms.

Wednesday and Thursday look relatively quiet, with mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. A little bit more humidity will be present, though it shouldn’t be overwhelmingly muggy.

More rain chances return by Friday into early next week, with Saturday carrying the highest risk for showers and storms at this time. There will be dry times during this stretch, but with a storm system moving slowly across the area, the chance hangs around for quite a while. When things are all said and done, much of the state could get some beneficial rainfall of an inch or more.

Temperatures will be in the mid 70s by the weekend, falling slightly into the low 70s for many by early next week. With more moisture around, overnight lows will likely fall into the upper 50s or lower 60s by the middle of this week through the end of the 9-day forecast.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
25-year-old Giada Morressi was charged with 8 counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree...
Des Moines woman arrested after damaging 15 law enforcment vehicles
Buenzow was charged with 2 counts of Enticing a Minor Under 16 - Sexual Purpose.
Cedar Rapids man arrested after trying to meet up with underage girls for sex
Marion Christian Church holds celebration of its distant past and recent recovery
Marion Christian Church holds celebration of its distant past and recent recovery
Bridget Stone
Iowa City Police seeking information on missing teen

Latest News

A pleasant day leads into a good chance for showers and storms later this evening into tonight.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A nice day for the final weekend of Summer 2023
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast
Scattered cumulus clouds could develop later today.
Pretty great weather to end the weekend