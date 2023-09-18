Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Oktoberfest returns to Uptown Marion

By Emily Schrad
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Beer lovers have the chance to try a variety of local craft beers from around Eastern Iowa and beyond on Saturday as Oktoberfest returns to Uptown Marion.

Along with the more than 28 different breweries on site, people can take part in hammerschlagen, a traditional stein-holding contest and even a keg rolling relays.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Winter Lights program, which helps fund Marion’s community beautification during the holiday season and the Iowa Brewer’s Guild

Backpocket Brewing in Coralville is one of the hosts of this year’s event along with Marion Chamber of Commerce.

Managing Partner for the brewery Aaron Vargas said the festival is a great way for local breweries to get their name out in the community.

“Having a direct impact on the community where we live, I think that’s the most exciting and last year being the first year we had a lot of excitement,” he said. “Marion needed an Oktoberfest, they needed a beer festival, something to to rally around, especially with the new Uptown area and how much that’s developed over the past couple of years. So I’m really excited to see all the people come and support,” said Vargas.

You can still grab tickets for Saturday’s event. VIP ticket holders get early access from 11 to noon this afternoon and general admission are welcome from noon until 3.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
25-year-old Giada Morressi was charged with 8 counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree...
Des Moines woman arrested after damaging 15 law enforcment vehicles
Cedar Rapids woman charged with Attempted Murder in alleged stabbing
Young male airlifted to hospital after pedestrian hears him calling for help from Waverly bridge
Corn bin and barn total loss after fire. (Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Fire Department)
Corn bin and barn ‘total loss’ after fire in Linn County

Latest News

Market vendors and organizers say it's been a successful season
Vendors and market organizers reflect on 2023 Cedar Rapids Farmer’s Market season
Hiawatha Fire Chief Matt Powers talks about how you can join the Hiawatha Fire Department
Everyday Iowa - Join your local Fire Department
Schools were rated nationally and statewide based on how they performed compared to 17,680...
West Senior High ranked ‘Best Iowa High School’
Jason Wright from The History Center has a bunch of spooky-themed events this season!
Everyday Iowa - Spooky History