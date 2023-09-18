MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Beer lovers have the chance to try a variety of local craft beers from around Eastern Iowa and beyond on Saturday as Oktoberfest returns to Uptown Marion.

Along with the more than 28 different breweries on site, people can take part in hammerschlagen, a traditional stein-holding contest and even a keg rolling relays.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Winter Lights program, which helps fund Marion’s community beautification during the holiday season and the Iowa Brewer’s Guild

Backpocket Brewing in Coralville is one of the hosts of this year’s event along with Marion Chamber of Commerce.

Managing Partner for the brewery Aaron Vargas said the festival is a great way for local breweries to get their name out in the community.

“Having a direct impact on the community where we live, I think that’s the most exciting and last year being the first year we had a lot of excitement,” he said. “Marion needed an Oktoberfest, they needed a beer festival, something to to rally around, especially with the new Uptown area and how much that’s developed over the past couple of years. So I’m really excited to see all the people come and support,” said Vargas.

You can still grab tickets for Saturday’s event. VIP ticket holders get early access from 11 to noon this afternoon and general admission are welcome from noon until 3.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.