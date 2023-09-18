Show You Care
More active weather is ahead for our final days of summer

By Joe Winters
Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms develop tonight, the first of several rain chances in the coming days.

Rainfall chances decrease on Tuesday and come back again on Friday. This chance also continues through next Monday. As the week progresses highs will be near 80, slightly above normal for this time of the year. Fall officially arrives on Saturday and temperatures will respond falling into the lower to middle 70s with lows in the middle 50s. Have a great night!

