Hawkeyes celebrate special moment for former Kennedy Cougar Max White

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Although the Iowa football team had a 24-point lead in the final few minutes of their game against Western Michigan, one of the most meaningful plays to the team came on their final offensive drive.

On a fourth and goal at the two yard line, third-year walk on running back Max White rushed into the endzone for his first career touchdown. White is Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s all-time touchdown record holder, who passed up other college offers to play for the black and gold just like his great-grandfather Max Hawkins. Hawkins was a part of the 1939 ‘Ironmen’ team which included the legendary Nile Kinnick.

“He’s my roommate. He’s a guy who comes in every every single day and just works his tail off no matter the circumstance. He’s a guy on scout team that gives us a great look week in and week out. I was just really proud of him,” junior cornerback Cooper DeJean said.

“Max is a workhorse. His six pack is about as sharp as it can be. He’s he’s straight military, you know, he shaves his head. He hangs around Cooper, so he’s around greatness all the time, but for him to get into the endzone just means a lot for this team,” junior left tackle Mason Richman said. “He’s been working for this his whole life and just to see that pay off and get that moment for him was awesome,” he added.

“He’s just one of those guys in the locker room that he works so hard. Whether he’s on scout team or whether he’s running with the ones, he is just a truly team first guy. Everyone knows his effort, his energy,” fifth-year senior quarterback Cade McNamara said. “For him to have some individual success, I think the entire team embraced that.”

The No. 24 ranked Hawkeyes will visit seventh ranked Penn State next weekend to open up conference play.

