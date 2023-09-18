Show You Care
Firefighters released from hospital after firetruck rolls over in Atkins

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Five volunteer firefighters have been treated and released from local hospitals after suffering minor injuries during a single-vehicle accident in Atkins.

Officials say the accident happened shortly before 11:00 a.m. on a rural road in Benton County. Firefighters were responding to a call when the truck encountered an uneven surface on the side of the road and rolled into a ditch, landing on its top.

The truck is heavily damaged, but the City of Atkins has an older truck they can use while that one is being repaired.

“We’d like to thank the fire departments from Fairfax and Shellsburg that assisted us today,” said Mayor Bruce Visser. “We’re grateful that our firefighters suffered only minor injuries and are back home safely tonight.”

