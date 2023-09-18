Fairfield teen named honorary Kid Captain for Hawkeyes game against Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen from Fairfield has been named honorary Kid Captain for Saturday’s game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital made the announcement Monday, saying Gabby Ford and her family have fought a relentless brain tumor for years.

Her care team said she was diagnosed with hypothalamic pilocytic astrocytoma at age 10.

Gabby has undergone numerous operations to remove as much of the tumor as possible, along with chemotherapy, but the tumor continued to grow.

She has since received an investigational drug, called DAY101, which her doctors say has decreased the tumor’s size.

The hospital said Gabby is now a 17-years-old, high school junior, who aspires to be a writer and enjoys math.

Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

