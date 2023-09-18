Decorah Police investigating vandalism to several buildings overnight

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Decorah Police Department is investigating vandalism they say happened overnight in the Broadway/Winnebago Street area.

On Sunday, the Decorah Lutheran Church posted on Facebook that their building was among those vandalized overnight.

The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from anyone who has information or video camera footage from the Winnebago/ Water Street to the Decorah Middle School area. Anyone with information, video camera footage, or further damage please contact the Decorah Police Department at 563-382-3667 or the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 563-382-4268.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.