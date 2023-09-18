Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Chicago Symphony Orchestra, musicians union agree to 3-year contract

Instrument graphic MGN
Instrument graphic MGN(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Symphony Orchestra says it agreed Sunday to a three-year contract with its musicians union on a deal to replace the agreement that expires Sunday.

The deal must be ratified by the CSO board of trustees and the orchestra members in the Chicago Federation of Musicians.

CSO musicians struck for two days in September 2012 and for seven weeks March and April of 2019 before agreeing to a contract calling for a 13.25% wage increase over five years.

The CSO said details of the deal will be released after ratification.

Music director emeritus for life Riccardo Muti leads the CSO season-opening concert on Sept. 21 at Orchestra Hall and will take the orchestra to New York to open Carnegie Hall’s season on Oct. 4.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
25-year-old Giada Morressi was charged with 8 counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree...
Des Moines woman arrested after damaging 15 law enforcment vehicles
Buenzow was charged with 2 counts of Enticing a Minor Under 16 - Sexual Purpose.
Cedar Rapids man arrested after trying to meet up with underage girls for sex
LIVE: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 4
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love...
Love takes blame for crucial botched quarterback sneak in Packers’ 25-24 loss to Falcons
Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Search for missing Marine Corps jet ongoing in South Carolina after pilot safely ejects
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada
Bever Park Neighborhood Assocation holds third annual Bike Parade and Block Part
Bever Park Neighborhood Association holds third annual Bike Parade and Block Party