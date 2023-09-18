Show You Care
Cedar Rapids woman charged with Attempted Murder in alleged stabbing

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids 40-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing on the city’s southeast side on Sunday.

Police said it happened in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue Southeast at around 6 p.m.

The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said they believe the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers said they later found a car and driver matching the description of the alleged assailant, and made a traffic stop.

That’s when police said they arrested Latoya Taylor, who has been charged with Attempted Murder and OWI.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

