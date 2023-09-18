Show You Care
Bever Park Neighborhood Association holds third annual Bike Parade and Block Party

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Bever Park Neighborhood Association had its annual Block Party today.

Along with music, food, and activities for kids they also held a bike parade.

Cedar Rapids Police blocked off a section of Bever Avenue where adults and kids rode their bikes up and down the street.

Organizers say the event is great way to bring the area together and have some fun.

“We just wanted to do a fun community event that’s something for kids and where people can come out and be together in the park and enjoy Beaver Park,” said a member of The Bever Park Neighborhood Association, Brendan Paul.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

