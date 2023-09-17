Pretty great weather to end the weekend

Show You Care
Expect a decent day to end the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s hard to find much to complain about in today’s forecast, with conditions that will be pleasant with a good amount of sunshine.

Highs will reach into the 70s, with the coolest readings in the low 70s in our northeast zone, to the upper 70s in the west and southwest. Skies start off mostly clear with a bit of haze, though some scattered puffy cumulus clouds are likely by the afternoon. A bit of a light northerly wind will also be present much of the day.

Clear skies and lighter winds tonight will set up a cool night ahead, with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will shift to a more southerly direction for Monday, though, so we still should be able to bounce back into the mid to upper 70s across much of the area. Some low 80s could be found in the northwest.

Our next precipitation chance isn’t all that far way, with showers and storms possible by Monday night into at least the first half of Tuesday. This is on the leading edge of some warmer, and somewhat more humid, air. As a result of this transition, we’ll head toward highs in the low 80s generally for the middle of next week.

Additional chances for some rain or storms exist from Thursday into the early portion of the following week. Despite the initial appearance, there will be lots of dry times within that stretch. We’ll be watching the trends on who will have the best potential for rainfall in the central U.S., but the weather pattern will generally be a bit more favorable for precipitation than we’ve seen over the past few weeks.

