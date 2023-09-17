Show You Care
Northern Iowa beats Idaho State 41-17 for coach Mark Farley’s 175th career win

Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley walks on the field before an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Theo Day threw for 388 yards and two touchdowns, Sam Schnee made seven catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and Northern Iowa beat Idaho State 41-17 on Saturday for coach Mark Farley’s 175th career win.

Day has recorded a touchdown pass in a program-record 25 consecutive games. His 14-yard connection with Schnee gave UNI a 27-3 lead with 12 seconds left before halftime.

Northern Iowa (1-2) bounced back after losing to Weber State last week, another Big Sky Conference opponent. Idaho State (0-3) lost for the seventh straight time, dating to last season.

Josh Jenkins, Tye Edwards and Harrison Bey-Buie each rushed for a touchdown for UNI. It was Jenkins’ first career TD and Bey-Buie’s first of the season.

Jordan Cooke passed for 249 yards with an interception for Idaho State. Chedon James made eight catches for 121 yards.

Northern Iowa improved to 4-0 against Idaho State — in its first trip to Pocatello since 1990.

