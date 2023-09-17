Show You Care
A nice day for the final weekend of Summer 2023

What a nice finish to the last weekend of Summer 2023.
By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We had plenty of sunshine for your Sunday which is not bad for the last full weekend of Summer 2023. Highs again were only in the mid to upper 70s for the area. In terms of temperature, we will add a couple of degrees to the forecast high with plenty of sunshine for your Monday.

Monday Night going into Tuesday is where things start to get a little interesting. Rain and even thunderstorm chances will pick up overnight Monday and into your Tuesday Morning. A Warm front will continue to push through which will allow the temperatures to go back into the low 80s for Tuesday through Friday.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will start to pick up Thursday and will last throughout the weekend. The highs for next week as of now will be in the mid to upper 70s. Don’t forget, Fall starts Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

