Dozens of dogs compete in Corridor Corgi Club’s second ever corgi race

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - For the second year in a row a local group of corgi owners held a unique competition at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City.

Dozens of dogs faced off in multiple races to get to a championship.

Almost 100 people came from all across Eastern Iowa bringing their dogs to participate, or just enjoying the community.

“We all get together and talk corgis and like even there’s two corgis here for sale today too if somebody wants to take one home I think they can do that too,” said Organizer and Co-Founder of the Corridor Corgi Club Penny Podhajsky.

Podhajsky also said “It was amazing to see how many people came out just to watch the corgis. I think everybody just wants to see a corgi run with short legs because they don’t think they can run fast but they can and it was it was pretty fun today it was a great weather day good corgi weather so all around it was a great event today.”

Organizers plan to have next years race again on the third Sunday in September.

Click here for more information on last years race.

The races are open to any dogs not just corgis.

The winning corgi was named Murphy.

