Corn bin and barn ‘total loss’ after fire in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters from Fairfax and Cedar Rapids responded Sunday afternoon to a fire in the 7500 block of 16th Ave SW at approximately 12:07p.m.

Crews from both departments arrived to find a corn bin and barn in flames, and beyond saving. Officials say they focused first on protecting nearby structures from catching fire, before moving on to fight the fire.

The flames were quickly brought under control, but the corn bin and barn are a total loss.

Official say no one was injured. Fairfax Fire was the lead agency on-scene, and assisted by Cedar Rapids Fire, Cedar Rapids Police, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

