Rainfall chance Saturday, sunshine on Sunday

By Joe Winters
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More active weather is with us for the early part of the weekend.

The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

A pair of cold fronts are pushing across the state resulting in clouds and a rainfall chance. All of the shower and storm chance remain scattered at best resulting in low rainfall totals. On Sunday middle 70s are on tap giving us the best day of the weekend. Next week we look for a warmup with some lower 80s. Have a great night and a safe weekend

