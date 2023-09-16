Dense fog early, storms possible Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A somewhat active start to the weekend looks possible, with conditions changing during the day.

Dense fog is present in parts of the area this morning, with near-visibility reported in parts of the TV9 viewing area at times. However, large swaths of the viewing are are also free of any fog. Some cities have seen fog come and go at different times this morning. In general, take this to mean that conditions will vary in short distances, and could vary at a given location in a short period of time. Just be ready to encounter fog if traveling early today, before conditions improve by mid-morning and onward.

Visibility, in miles, in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

A secondary cold front will sweep through the area today, with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible along it. This potential exists at about any time, starting in the northwest zone, though the peak of activity is likely between about 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. After that point in the evening, storms will move to the southeast out of the viewing area and generally diminish.

If you’re headed to Iowa City for the Hawkeye football game, be ready for the possibility of a shower or storm moving through this afternoon, though it’s not a guarantee. If lightning is present, seek shelter until the storm passes.

Highs today reach the 70s, and we’ll likely stay there for a couple of more days. With dry conditions and more sunshine for Sunday into Monday, it look like we’re in line for a couple of excellent weather days behind this cold front.

A chance for showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday heralds the return of slightly warmer air, with highs back into the 80s for most. By the end of the work week into next weekend, the weather pattern shifts a bit to become somewhat more active for the central United States. This gives us at least a handful of chances at showers and storms from Thursday through Sunday. We may be able to refine these chances to more specific time periods as we get closer, but for now it seems like one of our better chances for widespread rainfall in a while. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.