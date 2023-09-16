Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dense fog early, storms possible Saturday

Fog is possible early, with a chance for showers and storms as the day goes on.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A somewhat active start to the weekend looks possible, with conditions changing during the day.

Dense fog is present in parts of the area this morning, with near-visibility reported in parts of the TV9 viewing area at times. However, large swaths of the viewing are are also free of any fog. Some cities have seen fog come and go at different times this morning. In general, take this to mean that conditions will vary in short distances, and could vary at a given location in a short period of time. Just be ready to encounter fog if traveling early today, before conditions improve by mid-morning and onward.

Visibility, in miles, in eastern Iowa
Visibility, in miles, in eastern Iowa.   (KCRG)

A secondary cold front will sweep through the area today, with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible along it. This potential exists at about any time, starting in the northwest zone, though the peak of activity is likely between about 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. After that point in the evening, storms will move to the southeast out of the viewing area and generally diminish.

If you’re headed to Iowa City for the Hawkeye football game, be ready for the possibility of a shower or storm moving through this afternoon, though it’s not a guarantee. If lightning is present, seek shelter until the storm passes.

Highs today reach the 70s, and we’ll likely stay there for a couple of more days. With dry conditions and more sunshine for Sunday into Monday, it look like we’re in line for a couple of excellent weather days behind this cold front.

A chance for showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday heralds the return of slightly warmer air, with highs back into the 80s for most. By the end of the work week into next weekend, the weather pattern shifts a bit to become somewhat more active for the central United States. This gives us at least a handful of chances at showers and storms from Thursday through Sunday. We may be able to refine these chances to more specific time periods as we get closer, but for now it seems like one of our better chances for widespread rainfall in a while. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State University Police seeking to speak with individual
Iowa State Univ. Police seeking to identify individual
Buenzow was charged with 2 counts of Enticing a Minor Under 16 - Sexual Purpose.
Cedar Rapids man arrested after trying to meet up with underage girls for sex
A judge has found Henry Dinkins guilty of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell...
Judge finds Henry Dinkins guilty of kidnapping, murdering Breasia Terrell
25-year-old Giada Morressi was charged with 8 counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree...
Des Moines woman arrested after damaging 15 law enforcment vehicles
Bridget Stone
Iowa City Police seeking information on missing teen

Latest News

Fog is possible early, with a chance for showers and storms as the day goes on.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks toward a potential for showers and...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday morning, September 16
Weekend Forecast
Rainfall chance Saturday, sunshine on Sunday
First Alert Forecast: Friday, September 15, 2023