An easy way to get a taste of pizza
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In this week’s edition of the Fareway cooking segment, dietitian Whitney Hemmer shows us a quicker way to get some of that pizza flavor.
English Muffin Pizzas
Makes 12 pizzas
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- 6 whole wheat English muffins split in half
- ¾ cup pizza sauce
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup finely chopped toppings of your choice (pepperoni, sausage, peppers, mushrooms, etc.)
Directions
- Preheat broiler.
- Place English muffin halves (cut side up) on a baking sheet and broil until they begin to brown, 2–3 minutes.
- Remove from oven and layer with pizza sauce, cheese and toppings.
- Bake pizzas at 375°F until cheese is melted, for 8–10 minutes.
Approximate nutrition information per serving (2 pizzas; cheese topping only): 246 calories; 7.5 g fat; 3.5 g saturated fat; 18.6 mg cholesterol; 674.4 mg sodium; 31.5 g carbohydrate; 4.4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 13.1 g protein
