Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

4-H program addresses food insecurity in Eastern Iowa

By Becky Phelps
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A few years ago, the Linn and Benton County 4-H programs partnered to start the Broiler Chick project. The goal was to get more kids interested in learning about meat birds, and give back to the community.

Linn County Youth Coordinator JD Otterbein says it’s a learning experience for the whole family. Students of all ages learn how to care for the chickens, then present their work at county fairs before the chickens are harvested. Otterbein says it also helps them grow their communication skills.

The project has donated more than 1,300 pounds of poultry to HACAP in the past three years. But for the non-profit, the reward is more than just the meat. It’s the awareness raised for food insecurity in the area. “I would say that of all the times throughout the last three years, I would say that right now is probably the most challenging time that we’ve had, mostly because of the rising costs of groceries, the increase in need as it relates to people that are, you know, people that are out of work, people that are underpaid,” says HACAP Food Reservoir Director Kim Guardado.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Broiler Chick Project can find information here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State University Police seeking to speak with individual
Iowa State Univ. Police seeking to identify individual
Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Suspect accused of shooting Iowa police officer arrested in Minnesota
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
Police officer shot in Algona has died, suspect arrested in Minnesota
The Iowa DOT shared video of some scary moments on I-380 to remind drivers to be extra careful...
Iowa DOT shares video of scary crash to remind drivers to move over for stopped vehicles
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten Conference verbally reprimands Nico Ragaini

Latest News

4-H program addresses food insecurity in Eastern Iowa
20th annual BrewNost sees vendor travel to share stories, authentic Slavic cuisine
20th annual BrewNost sees vendor travel to share stories, good times, and Ukrainian cuisine
‘It’s giving back to a community that’s given you so much’ - Univ. of Iowa women’s basketball...
Univ. of Iowa women’s basketball helps build a house with Habitat for Humanity
Fall colors are already showing up in Eastern Iowa due to drought
Fall colors are already showing up in Eastern Iowa due to drought