Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

20th annual BrewNost sees vendor travel to share stories, good times, and Ukrainian cuisine

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Ukrainian cook shared part of her culture at the National Czech and Slovak Museum’s 20th annual BrewNost.

One of this year’s 20 vendors was Daria Bodrova who spent 36 hours traveling from Odessa in Ukraine to be at the event.

She served traditional Ukrainian foods and drinks.

She’s a member of the museum but this is her first time at the event.

I would like to get something new from local people and to give from my heart from my soul something from Ukraine this is the main opportunity to share something new” said Bodrova.

BrewNost is the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State University Police seeking to speak with individual
Iowa State Univ. Police seeking to identify individual
Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Suspect accused of shooting Iowa police officer arrested in Minnesota
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
Police officer shot in Algona has died, suspect arrested in Minnesota
The Iowa DOT shared video of some scary moments on I-380 to remind drivers to be extra careful...
Iowa DOT shares video of scary crash to remind drivers to move over for stopped vehicles
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten Conference verbally reprimands Nico Ragaini

Latest News

4-H Broiler Chick Project (Courtesy: J.D. Otterbein, Iowa State Extension and Outreach)
4-H program addresses food insecurity in Eastern Iowa
4-H program addresses food insecurity in Eastern Iowa
‘It’s giving back to a community that’s given you so much’ - Univ. of Iowa women’s basketball...
Univ. of Iowa women’s basketball helps build a house with Habitat for Humanity
Fall colors are already showing up in Eastern Iowa due to drought
Fall colors are already showing up in Eastern Iowa due to drought