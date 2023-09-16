20th annual BrewNost sees vendor travel to share stories, good times, and Ukrainian cuisine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Ukrainian cook shared part of her culture at the National Czech and Slovak Museum’s 20th annual BrewNost.

One of this year’s 20 vendors was Daria Bodrova who spent 36 hours traveling from Odessa in Ukraine to be at the event.

She served traditional Ukrainian foods and drinks.

She’s a member of the museum but this is her first time at the event.

I would like to get something new from local people and to give from my heart from my soul something from Ukraine this is the main opportunity to share something new” said Bodrova.

BrewNost is the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year.

