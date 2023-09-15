Some showers, even a storm, possible into early part of the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple of cold fronts will be moving through the state over the next 36 hours, giving us a couple of shots at some rain.

The first is on the way later on Friday, though we’ll be fairly quiet for much of the day. Areas of clouds will be possible during the morning and afternoon, gradually increasing again by the evening. That’s when showers become possible, especially in our northern zones first by afternoon into the evening. This activity spreads southeast with time, potentially bringing some showers to the central and southern zones during the high school football game time frame. While it’s not expected to be a washout, just be aware of the possibility if you’re headed out this evening.

Temperatures for any area seeing sunshine today will reach the upper 70s to low 80s ahead of the front this evening. Those that see more cloudiness for most of the day could see highs held back into the low to mid 70s.

After a potential break near or after daybreak on Saturday, there will be a second cold front yet to go. This moves through the area by late morning into the afternoon and could bring a few more showers or storms along with it. Recent trends have been to speed up both fronts just a bit; this could lead to most of the afternoon redevelopment on the second front being in the far eastern and southern portions of the TV9 viewing area. Highs will generally reach the mid to upper 70s.

The end of the weekend looks quite pleasant, with highs in the low to mid 70s and a good amount of sunshine. This continues into the early part of next week, though highs will climb a bit into the low 80s by Tuesday into midweek. A few storms are possible on Tuesday with this transition to somewhat warmer temperatures.

The end of next week into the following weekend looks potentially active, with a weather pattern more favorable for some rounds of showers and storms across the area. It’s still several days away, so things could still change, but at this range it looks like one of the better chances we’ve seen for rain in a little while.

