Smoking material may have started camper fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Cedar Falls worked quickly to protect a shed and homes in the 2400 block of Central Avenue. Flames had already consumed a camper at 2406 Central, and were quickly burning the grass around it.

They responded after someone called 911 just before 1:45 p.m. Thursday to warn them about the fire.

Public Safety says firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire as they came closer to a shed.

Investigators say the fire may have started become someone didn’t properly put out smoking materials. Right now eastern Iowa is under various degrees of a drought.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.