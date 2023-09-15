Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Rain chances return for as we begin the weekend

Rain chances return to the forecast as we head into the weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain chances return to the forecast as we head into the weekend. Look for another day of comfortable highs, topping out in the upper 70s to around 80.

A couple of cold fronts will be moving through the state over the next 36 hours, giving us a couple of shots at some rain.

Showers begin to enter parts of the TV9 viewing area this afternoon.
Showers begin to enter parts of the TV9 viewing area this afternoon.(KCRG)

The first is on the way later on today, though we’ll be fairly quiet for much of the day. Areas of clouds will be possible during the morning and afternoon, gradually increasing again by the evening. That’s when showers become possible, especially in our northern zones first by afternoon into the evening. This activity spreads southeast with time, potentially bringing some showers to the central and southern zones during the high school football game time frame. While it’s not expected to be a washout, just be aware of the possibility if you’re headed out this evening.

Temperatures for any area seeing sunshine today will reach the upper 70s to low 80s ahead of the front this evening. Those that see more cloudiness for most of the day could see highs held back into the low to mid 70s.

After a potential break near or after daybreak on Saturday, there will be a second cold front yet to go. This moves through the area by late morning into the afternoon and could bring a few more showers or storms along with it. Recent trends have been to speed up both fronts just a bit; this could lead to most of the afternoon redevelopment on the second front being in the far eastern and southern portions of the TV9 viewing area. Highs will generally reach the mid to upper 70s.

Rainfall forecast for the next seven days
Rainfall forecast for the next seven days(KCRG)

The end of the weekend looks quite pleasant, with highs in the low to mid 70s and a good amount of sunshine. This continues into the early part of next week, though highs will climb a bit into the low 80s by Tuesday into midweek. A few storms are possible on Tuesday with this transition to somewhat warmer temperatures.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KCRG)

The end of next week into the following weekend looks potentially active, with a weather pattern more favorable for some rounds of showers and storms across the area. It’s still several days away, so things could still change, but at this range it looks like one of the better chances we’ve seen for rain in a little while.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State University Police seeking to speak with individual
Iowa State Univ. Police seeking to identify individual
Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Suspect accused of shooting Iowa police officer arrested in Minnesota
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
Police officer shot in Algona has died, suspect arrested in Minnesota
The Iowa DOT shared video of some scary moments on I-380 to remind drivers to be extra careful...
Iowa DOT shares video of scary crash to remind drivers to move over for stopped vehicles
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed

Latest News

Rain chances return to the forecast as we head into the weekend.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday, Afternoon, September 15th
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson tracks the progress of a cold front that...
First Alert Forecast: Friday morning, September 15
Showers begin to enter parts of the TV9 viewing area this afternoon.
Some showers, even a storm, possible into early part of the weekend