LIVE: Judge to read verdict in Henry Dinkins trial

The judge in the murder trial of Henry Dinkins heard from a criminalist from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Friday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Scott County judge will announce a verdict in the Henry Dinkins murder trial on Friday morning.

The verdict will be given during a hearing at Scott County Courthouse in Davenport at 9 a.m.

WATCH HERE:

Dinkins is the Davenport man charged with kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Breasia disappeared in July of 2020. Fishermen found her body in Clinton County eight months later.

In court, the state highlighted video evidence of Dinkins buying bleach at Walmart, and bullets found with the remains.

But the defense argued the state didn’t prove he committed murder or kidnapping.

They pointed out a lack of DNA evidence.

Dinkins waived his right to a jury trial, which is why the judge will decide the verdict.

