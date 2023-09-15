LIVE: Judge to read verdict in Henry Dinkins trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A Scott County judge will announce a verdict in the Henry Dinkins murder trial on Friday morning.

The verdict will be given during a hearing at Scott County Courthouse in Davenport at 9 a.m.

Dinkins is the Davenport man charged with kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Breasia disappeared in July of 2020. Fishermen found her body in Clinton County eight months later.

In court, the state highlighted video evidence of Dinkins buying bleach at Walmart, and bullets found with the remains.

But the defense argued the state didn’t prove he committed murder or kidnapping.

They pointed out a lack of DNA evidence.

Dinkins waived his right to a jury trial, which is why the judge will decide the verdict.

