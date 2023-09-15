Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Kirkwood opens new Veterinary Technology Center

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College unveiled its new Veterinary Technology Center on Thursday.

The school has had a vet-tech degree since the mid-80s and shared the space with another program. Kirkwood leaders said this would give students a better education and help fight a growing shortage of professionals to care for animals.

“We have a good number of students that just didn’t get as many hands-on practices, and really space was the biggest factor,” said Erin Dahlstrom.

Dahlstrom said the new technology was great, but this new building helps fill a bigger need to provide veterinary care.

“We’re noticing not just in the Cedar Rapids area, but nationwide, the shortage has veterinarian practices are starting to have to limit hours,” she said.

Dean of Agricultural Science and Hospitality Arts, Brad Kinsinger, said over the next 10 years the need was only going to continue to grow. He said they’re expecting to see the demand for veterinarians grow by 13% in just the surrounding area.

“These are the folks that are going to support those vets and vet techs and these folks who are doing that day-to-day work,” said Kinsinger.

This new space is giving these students a more hands-on experience working with smaller animals like cats, dogs, hamsters, and birds.

“Veterinarians are definitely looking for students to have more hands-on experience with the live animals, and this building allows us to do that,” said Dahlstrom.

The building is the final construction project related to the college’s $60 million bond measure that voters approved in 2017.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Suspect accused of shooting Iowa police officer arrested in Minnesota
Iowa State University Police seeking to speak with individual
Iowa State Univ. Police seeking to identify individual
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten Conference verbally reprimands Nico Ragaini
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
Police officer shot in Algona has died, suspect arrested in Minnesota
On Wednesday, the Iowa Utilities Board approved a petition for SOO Green to construct,...
Iowa Utilities Board approves eminent domain for underground transmission line project

Latest News

Kirkwood opens new Veterinary Technology Center
Kirkwood opens new Veterinary Technology Center
Hundreds of people pedal to fund research, education to help end strokes
Hundreds of people pedal to fund research, education to help end strokes
College Community School District unveils new school to help with growth
College Community School District unveils new school to help with growth
Algona officer killed in the line of duty remembered as hero