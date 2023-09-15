Show You Care
Iowa City Police seeking information on missing teen

Bridget Stone(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department are asking the public for information regarding a missing 15-year-old.

On September 11th, 2023, Bridget Stone was last seen at West High School wearing black leggings, white flip flops, and a tie-dyed pink and yellow hoodie with a Ronnie Milsap t-shirt.

She is described as being 5′5″ with brown hair that has been shaved on both sides.

Friends of Bridget said she had not been heard from or seen since September 11th, but talked about potentially going to Chicago.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Iowa City Police immediately at 319-356-5275.

