Hundreds of people pedal to fund research, education to help end strokes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Hundreds of people in Cedar Rapids peddled this afternoon to help end one of the top five causes of death in the United States.

The American Stroke Association hosted its Cedar Rapids CycleNation event in front of the Midwest Athletic Club.

Teams rode on exercise bikes for a couple of hours in an effort to raise nearly $100,000.

That money will go toward stroke research and education.

One young survivor Jenna Steffen of Zwingle warns that a stroke can happen to anyone.

“I never thought I would be recovering at 27 from a stroke it’s just kind of crazy to think that it could happen at any age so that anybody really with something that you don’t really know what’s going on,” she said.

The cyclists beat their $85,000 goal for this year’s CycleNation event.

There are twenty CycleNation events across the nation.

In 20211,403 people in Iowa died from a stroke.

