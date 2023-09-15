Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hundreds of people pedal to fund research, education to help end strokes

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Hundreds of people in Cedar Rapids peddled this afternoon to help end one of the top five causes of death in the United States.

The American Stroke Association hosted its Cedar Rapids CycleNation event in front of the Midwest Athletic Club.

Teams rode on exercise bikes for a couple of hours in an effort to raise nearly $100,000.

That money will go toward stroke research and education.

One young survivor Jenna Steffen of Zwingle warns that a stroke can happen to anyone.

“I never thought I would be recovering at 27 from a stroke it’s just kind of crazy to think that it could happen at any age so that anybody really with something that you don’t really know what’s going on,” she said.

The cyclists beat their $85,000 goal for this year’s CycleNation event.

There are twenty CycleNation events across the nation.

In 20211,403 people in Iowa died from a stroke.

For more information on strokes click here.

For more information on symptoms of strokes click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Suspect accused of shooting Iowa police officer arrested in Minnesota
Iowa State University Police seeking to speak with individual
Iowa State Univ. Police seeking to identify individual
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten Conference verbally reprimands Nico Ragaini
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
Police officer shot in Algona has died, suspect arrested in Minnesota
On Wednesday, the Iowa Utilities Board approved a petition for SOO Green to construct,...
Iowa Utilities Board approves eminent domain for underground transmission line project

Latest News

Kirkwood opens new Veterinary Technology Center
Kirkwood opens new Veterinary Technology Center
Kirkwood opens new Veterinary Technology Center
Kirkwood opens new Veterinary Technology Center
College Community School District unveils new school to help with growth
College Community School District unveils new school to help with growth
Algona officer killed in the line of duty remembered as hero