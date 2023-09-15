Downtown Cedar Rapids ‘Fall Market’ set for Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This weekend will be the last chance for people to check out the Cedar Rapids farmer’s market.

The so-called “Fall Market” will be Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Nearly 200 vendors have been showing off their products since the farmer’s market kicked off in May.

So far this year, tens of thousands of people have walked through the market, buying seasonal vegetables, specialty food items, and crafts.

This final market will be the right place for anyone looking to get into all things fall.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.