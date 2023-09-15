Show You Care
Des Moines woman arrested after damaging 15 law enforcment vehicles

25-year-old Giada Morressi was charged with 8 counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and 7 counts of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - With help from the public, the Iowa State University Police Department says they have identified the individual investigators believe vandalized multiple law enforcement vehicles during the Cy-Hawk game.

Officials say a combined 15 vehicles that belong to the Iowa State Patrol and Story County Sheriff’s Office were damaged during the September 9th game. Investigators shared photos on social media that generated several tips in the case.

25-year-old Giada Morressi was charged with 8 counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and 7 counts of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree.

