Des Moines woman arrested after damaging 15 law enforcment vehicles

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - With help from the public, the Iowa State University Police Department says they have identified the individual investigators believe vandalized multiple law enforcement vehicles during the Cy-Hawk game.

Officials say a combined 15 vehicles that belong to the Iowa State Patrol and Story County Sheriff’s Office were damaged during the September 9th game. Investigators shared photos on social media that generated several tips in the case.

25-year-old Giada Morressi was charged with 8 counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree and 7 counts of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree.

