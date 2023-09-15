Coralville man arrested after threatening woman and her children with a shotgun

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 41-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman and her children in their home.

On September 15th, at approximately 12:01 am, officials say that Matthew Richards went to a victim’s residence and began banging on the back door. He allegedly demanded the victim step outside. When the victim did not step outside, Richards displayed and pointed a loaded shotgun aimed at the victim through the open window. One of the victim’s children were in the same room and in plain view from the window. Richards then told the victim he was going to break into the house to kill her and her children.

The victim then called 911 and locked herself and her children in a back room.

Police arrived as Richards attempted to leave in a vehicle. He was stopped by responding officers, who located the loaded shotgun during the search of the vehicle. Officers reported that Richards had bloodshot, watery eyes and displayed multiple signs of intoxication.

Richards was charged with Public Intoxication, and Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons.

