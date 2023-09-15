Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Coralville man arrested after threatening woman and her children with a shotgun

A 41-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman and her children in their...
A 41-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman and her children in their home.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 41-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman and her children in their home.

On September 15th, at approximately 12:01 am, officials say that Matthew Richards went to a victim’s residence and began banging on the back door. He allegedly demanded the victim step outside. When the victim did not step outside, Richards displayed and pointed a loaded shotgun aimed at the victim through the open window. One of the victim’s children were in the same room and in plain view from the window. Richards then told the victim he was going to break into the house to kill her and her children.

The victim then called 911 and locked herself and her children in a back room.

Police arrived as Richards attempted to leave in a vehicle. He was stopped by responding officers, who located the loaded shotgun during the search of the vehicle. Officers reported that Richards had bloodshot, watery eyes and displayed multiple signs of intoxication.

Richards was charged with Public Intoxication, and Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State University Police seeking to speak with individual
Iowa State Univ. Police seeking to identify individual
Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Suspect accused of shooting Iowa police officer arrested in Minnesota
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
Police officer shot in Algona has died, suspect arrested in Minnesota
The Iowa DOT shared video of some scary moments on I-380 to remind drivers to be extra careful...
Iowa DOT shares video of scary crash to remind drivers to move over for stopped vehicles
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed

Latest News

25-year-old Giada Morressi was charged with 8 counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree...
Des Moines woman arrested after damaging 15 law enforcment vehicles
Mira Gibbons had her first violin lesson at two years old. Now, ten years later, she is an...
Violinist Mira Gibbons performs on Everyday Iowa
Buenzow was charged with 2 counts of Enticing a Minor Under 16 - Sexual Purpose.
Cedar Rapids man arrested after trying to meet up with underage girls for sex
Jerry Stevenson from Earl May in Cedar Rapids on gardening tips and tricks for the fall season!
Everyday Iowa -Tips for fall gardening