Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Consumers urged to ‘immediately stop’ using certain infant sling carriers due to safety concerns

The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery,...
The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Federal officials are urging people to stop using specific infant carriers “immediately” over concerns for suffocation or injuries from falling out.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday the specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.

The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery,...
The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.

The sling carriers were sold on several websites, including Walmart, Amazon and Trendy Household.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the items do not include any brand labeling.

The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.

The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.
The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.(United States Consumer Product Safety COmmission)

The company has not responded to the safety commission’s request for a product recall.

Consumers with one of the slings in violation are urged to cut the straps of the carrier to prevent future use and throw the product away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State University Police seeking to speak with individual
Iowa State Univ. Police seeking to identify individual
Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Suspect accused of shooting Iowa police officer arrested in Minnesota
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
Police officer shot in Algona has died, suspect arrested in Minnesota
The Iowa DOT shared video of some scary moments on I-380 to remind drivers to be extra careful...
Iowa DOT shares video of scary crash to remind drivers to move over for stopped vehicles
On Wednesday, the Iowa Utilities Board approved a petition for SOO Green to construct,...
Iowa Utilities Board approves eminent domain for underground transmission line project

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
The Justice Department says there’s no valid basis for the judge to step aside from Trump’s DC case
Libyans are in mourning as the extent of the disaster and loss of life overwhelms local...
Death toll climbs from flooding in Libya
Gared Hansen shows psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution in his Uptown Fungus...
Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon’s novel psilocybin experiment takes off
Thousands of workers across the country have walked off the job in the first ever coordinated...
Thousands walk off job in coordinated labor strike against three major automakers
People look for survivors in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. Search teams are combing...
Libya seals off flooded city so searchers can look for 10,000 missing after death toll passes 11,000