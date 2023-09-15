College Community School District unveils new school to help with growth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -College Community School District unveiled its new nearly $50,000,000 Prairie Creek Intermediate School.

It’s one of the final pieces of the district’s ten year plan.

They’ve seen a roughly 30% increase in the number of students over the past decade.

This plan will accommodate future growth and allow them to focus on students.

“Now with the completion of this we can go up to up to 600 students per class without again having to think about new spaces or new buildings so now we can shift our priorities to programming like for example we started an orchestra program here this year,” said College Community School District Superintendent Dr. Doug Wheeler

The school currently has 900 fifth and sixth graders.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.