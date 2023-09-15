Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man arrested after trying to meet up with underage girls for sex

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have arrested a 53-year-old man after he tried to meet with two underage girls.

Officials say that Trent Buenzow traveled to Mercer Park to meet with two females that he believed to be under the age of 16. Buenzow had been in communication with the person about meeting and performing sexual acts. He allegedly sent sexually explicit photos of himself to the underaged persons.

When police stopped Buenzow in the park they found two condoms on him. He then admitted to driving to the location to meet the two women.

Buenzow was charged with 2 counts of Enticing a Minor Under 16 - Sexual Purpose.

