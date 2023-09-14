WAGNER TAILS: Delilah and Mi Amor

DUBUQUE AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Delilah is one of the longest-stay dogs available for adoption at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society. She has been in and out of the shelter since 2021.

This five-year-old is described as playful with a big personality. Once she gets her energy out, this girl loves to snuggle.

Delilah needs to be the only pet in the home, and a home with older children would be best. Staff members at DRHS believe she will be comfortable and thrive in the right home, which starts with someone who can be patient with her.

Thanks to a donor, Delilah’s adoption fee is reduced to $50. Click HERE for adoption information.

--

Mi Amor is a staff and volunteer favorite at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control. He’s estimated to be around 6 or 7 years old.

Staff at CRACC say whomever adopts this boy will get lots of love from him, which makes sense because his name means “my love.”

Mi Amor loves to smile, and play with his toys. Staff members say he’s gentle all-around, including with his toys. He doesn’t destroy them.

As part of a month-long “Back to School” adoption special, Mi Amor’s adoption fee is $25 until September 30. Click HERE for the adoption application.

