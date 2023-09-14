Two organizations are merging in Benton County to help promote volunteerism

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The United Way of East Central Iowa (UWECI) is working with Benton County’s established Volunteer Program to bring in more support with a United Way Volunteer Center.

In a press release, the United Way says this can “further support its capacity to meet top community needs with volunteers” while connecting people in the community who may need help.

“I believe with our combined resources, we can make a larger impact and provide more services to the entire county,” said Roxanne Fuller, the Community Resource and Volunteer Engagement Specialist. “We need each other to meet our individual goals as organizations, and with this merger, we can support the growing volunteer needs in Benton County.”

With this addition, the volunteer offices in Belle Plaine and Vinton will stay open and continue to serve people. The hours for those offices are 8 a.m. to Noon, Monday through Friday.

