Trial underway for Ottumwa man accused of killing his wife

A trial is underway for an Ottumwa man accused of killing his wife.
By KYOU Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A trial is underway for an Ottumwa man accused of killing his wife.

Gregory Showalter is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Prosecutors said he strangled his wife, Helen, in 2021.

Helen was reported missing on July 31 that year.

Court documents show her body was found the next day near the Des Moines River in rural Wapello County.

Police said Gregory turned himself in to authorities.

His lawyers argue Helen accidentally drowned.

