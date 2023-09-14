Rainfall chances increase later this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a mostly clear night watch for clouds to gradually increase on Friday.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

This is in advance of a storm system heading our weather with rain chances. Two cold fronts passing across the state triggering some showers and storms. Rainfall totals look to stay on the light side overall. While I would not change any plans, I would have some rain gear along to dodge any that develops.

Weekend Forecast (KCRG)

Next week we will warm things up a bit with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Have a great night!

