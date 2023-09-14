Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa DOT shares video of scary crash to remind drivers to move over for stopped vehicles

The Iowa DOT shared video of some scary moments on I-380 to remind drivers to be extra careful when moving over for a stopped vehicle.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT shared video of some scary moments on I-380 to remind drivers to be extra careful when moving over for a stopped vehicle.

The video shows a crash from last month.

A vehicle with a trailer was trying to move into the left lane to give room for a Highway Helper.

A truck in the adjacent lane then clipped the back of the vehicle.

The DOT said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

It said all drivers need to be aware of their surroundings and pay attention to what’s happening on the road around them.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten Conference verbally reprimands Nico Ragaini
Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Suspect accused of shooting Iowa police officer caught
17-year-old charged with sexual abuse after allegedly being caught in the act by Iowa City police
(KCRG)
Collins Aerospace confirms ‘minor workforce reduction’
Staff with Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center said some of the 131 dogs they took in...
Iowa City animal shelter shares update after 131 dogs surrendered last month

Latest News

U.S. Marshals say they arrested a man in Cedar Rapids who was wanted for reckless use of an...
Cedar Rapids man gets 6 years in prison for shooting flare gun at courthouse, threatening officials
A Cedar Rapids man will spend more than six years in prison for threatening federal officials...
Cedar Rapids man gets 6 years in prison for shooting flare gun at courthouse, threatening officials
(Logo courtesy: College Community School District)
College Community School District celebrates opening of new Prairie Creek Intermediate School
Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
Trial underway for Ottumwa man accused of killing his wife