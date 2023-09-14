Iowa City group’s Welcome House to provide short term housing for immigrants

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City group is taking steps to make it easier for immigrants to find housing after moving to the United States

The Immigrant Welcome Network of Johnson County unveiled its first Welcome House.

This rental house will temporarily host around eight immigrant family members coming to Iowa City for up to 45 days.

Members of the group say there’s already five immigrant families who need this kind of space just in the Johnson County .

“We made it so you know we could not make them self sufficient 45 days but what I mean they have a stable rental house that they rent, they find a job, and their kids are the school and they apply for all the benefits,” said The President of The Immigrant Welcome Network of Johnson County Mazahir Salih.

Along with the house the group will provide services to ensure tenants are in a safer position.

This includes “job connections, language and culture training, and support in finding education, healthcare, and permanent housing.”

