Lockdown in place following report of shots fired in Algona

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG) - An investigation in Algona is underway after officials say a shooting took place in Algona.

Details are sparse at this time, but officials with the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with KCRG-TV9 that there was a shots fired call involving an officer.

They say the subject is still at large and the public is being asked to lock down in place at this time.

Check back for more updates as this situation unfolds.

