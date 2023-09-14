Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Grassley: Existing federal farm bill can be extended into 2024

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa(Scotty Smith, InvestigateTV)
By Matt Breen
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - The Federal Farm Bill will expire at the end of the month. Several members of Iowa’s congressional delegation agree a new bill won’t get passed until 2024.

But, Wednesday, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, assured farmers, and folks on food stamps, that Congress can simply extend the existing Federal Farm Bill for another year.

Grassley says that’s not unusual for Congress. In fact, the Republican says farm bill extensions have happened in the past.

“All I can tell you is I hope we get a farm bill passed-- a five-year farm bill-- for farmers looking five years into the future, instead of just one more year of the last farm bill, which would be the right thing to do,” said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa.

Grassley insists there will be a “safety net” for farmers next year no matter what.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten Conference verbally reprimands Nico Ragaini
17-year-old charged with sexual abuse after allegedly being caught in the act by Iowa City police
(KCRG)
Collins Aerospace confirms ‘minor workforce reduction’
The Iowa State Patrol identified the suspect in the shooting of an Algona police officer as...
Suspect accused of shooting Iowa police officer caught
Staff with Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center said some of the 131 dogs they took in...
Iowa City animal shelter shares update after 131 dogs surrendered last month

Latest News

An Algona man accused of shooting a police officer is now in custody.
Suspect in shooting of Iowa police officer caught
Current and former Mount Vernon players prepare to say goodbye to First Street Field
Current and former Mount Vernon players prepare to say goodbye to First Street Field
Hawkeyes help with food drive at foodbank amid increased demand
Foodbank holds food drive with Hawkeyes amid increased demand
Morocco earthquake
Iowa Fulbright scholar witnesses Morocco quake, aftermath