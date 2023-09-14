Foodbank holds food drive with Hawkeyes amid increased demand

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Hawkeye basketball players showed up at a food bank that is struggling to collect enough food to keep people fed.

Members of the Iowa Men’s Basketball team were on hand to take photos with fans and hand out signed basketballs at the CommUnity Foodbank.

People drove up and dropped off food at today’s food drive which has become more important than ever.

Staff say they’ve seen an increase in demand for food as prices rise and people struggle to keep up.

“Right now we’re lucky if we can get about 30 pounds of food per week for families that come to visit us and that’s not much because that’s two bags and our average family size is about 3 and a half,” said Director of Support Services Sara Barth

CommUnity Foodbank will hold the drive again on September 14th from 5 P. M. to 8 P. M. with members of the Hawkeye football team scheduled, including starting quarterback Cade McNamara and wide receiver Nico Ragaini.

Those who donate food can get autographs and pictures with the athletes.

