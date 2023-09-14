Excellent weather for Thursday, but some changes ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look forward to another great day, weather-wise, for eastern Iowa, among several more to come in the next 9 days.

We aren’t seeing the same kind of more widespread fog this morning as the last few mornings, but don’t be shocked to find a few patchy areas out there in spots that are usually favored for that kind of fog development. Otherwise, some mid-level clouds early give way to sunnier skies throughout the day, with fair-weather puffy cloud development possible by the afternoon. Temperatures will be aided by more sunshine in more areas, along with a slight southerly breeze, to make it to the mid to upper 70s. A few locations could make it into the low 80s.

Mostly clear skies tonight allow for lows in the upper 40s to low 50s again, though we will see clouds increase during the day on Friday. With our weekend storm system showing some tendency to be moving in a bit faster than originally thought, the possibility of a few showers shows up on Friday, with that activity more favored for areas north of U.S. Highway 20.

More showers are possible Friday night into early Saturday, then we may catch a bit of a break in the hours surrounding midday. Additional scattered showers or even a storm are possible by the afternoon, diminishing toward evening. This activity could affect the Iowa Hawkeye football game in Iowa City; keep it in mind for your plans if you’re headed to the game, but I wouldn’t cancel plans because of the chance.

Beyond, several dry days will follow, with temperatures gradually increasing from the low to mid 70s on Sunday to the low 80s by the middle of the week. Another storm system gives us a chance for some showers and storms by Thursday into Friday next week.

