Current and former Mount Vernon players prepare to say goodbye to First Street Field

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the Mustangs will take the field for the final time at what is affectionately known as “The Bellamy Bowl.”

Nicknamed after the legendary Mustang head coach Jim Bellamy, First Street Field has been the football hub of Mount Vernon for decades.

“It’s an awesome place to play,” said senior quarterback Joey Rhomberg. “The fans are right on top of you because there’s no track. It’s pretty cool, super loud. It’s a really cool atmosphere.”

Mount Vernon graduates naturally find there way back to watch their Mustangs.

“Biggest memory was beating Marion 8-6 to knock them out of the players in, I believe, 2005,” said Mount Vernon graduate Jake Ryan.

Before the current Mustangs started playing on First Street Field, they just watched over the fence.

“I just remember always going to the high school games when I was in elementary school or middle school,” senior linebacker Jackson Jaspers said. “Just playing football near the end zones and watching the games.”

There have been plenty of football greats to learn from at Mount Vernon, like Hawkeyes Tristan Wirfs and Matt Kroul.

“I mean, it’s awesome when you watch them walk down just like we do,” said senior wide receiver Evan Brase.

Saying goodbye is bittersweet for the Mustangs. They’ll close one chapter, but write another at their 1,500 seat turf field stadium.

“I can’t wait,” said junior wide receiver Watson Krob. “I love playing on turf.”

“We pretty excited,” said Jaspers. “I’ve got a lot of memories on the old field, but we’re gonna make more over there too.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.