College Community School District celebrates opening of new Prairie Creek Intermediate School

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders with the College Community School District will celebrate the opening of the new Prairie Creek Intermediate School on Thursday.

The new building opened this fall and houses 5th and 6th graders.

It is just south of Prairie Point Middle School, in the 8000 block of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest.

There will be a ribbon cutting for the new school at 5 p.m., followed by student-led tours.

