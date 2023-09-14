Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

College Community School District celebrates opening of new Prairie Creek Intermediate School

Leaders with the College Community School District will celebrate the opening of the new Prairie Creek Intermediate School on Thursday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders with the College Community School District will celebrate the opening of the new Prairie Creek Intermediate School on Thursday.

The new building opened this fall and houses 5th and 6th graders.

It is just south of Prairie Point Middle School, in the 8000 block of Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest.

There will be a ribbon cutting for the new school at 5 p.m., followed by student-led tours.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten Conference verbally reprimands Nico Ragaini
Police arrested Kyle Rickel, who is accused of shooting a police officer in Algona, Iowa.
Suspect accused of shooting Iowa police officer caught
17-year-old charged with sexual abuse after allegedly being caught in the act by Iowa City police
(KCRG)
Collins Aerospace confirms ‘minor workforce reduction’
Staff with Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center said some of the 131 dogs they took in...
Iowa City animal shelter shares update after 131 dogs surrendered last month

Latest News

The Iowa DOT shared video of some scary moments on I-380 to remind drivers to be extra careful...
Iowa DOT shares video of scary crash to remind drivers to move over for stopped vehicles
Gregory Allen Showalter turned himself in at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
Trial underway for Ottumwa man accused of killing his wife
The Iowa DOT shared video of some scary moments on I-380 to remind drivers to be extra careful...
Iowa DOT shares video of scary crash to remind drivers to move over for stopped vehicles
Leaders with the College Community School District will celebrate the opening of the new...
College Community School District celebrates opening of new Prairie Creek Intermediate School